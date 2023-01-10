Fla. Med Tech Co. Says Man Consented To Marketing

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (January 9, 2023, 6:48 PM EST) -- A Florida medical technology supplier asked an Ohio federal court on Monday to toss a proposed class action from a man claiming the company routinely and unlawfully pesters consumers with robocalls after obtaining their contact information from a website offering to help users searching for unclaimed cash....

