Justices Deny Juno Rehearing Bid After Amgen Cert. Grant

By Adam Lidgett (January 9, 2023, 7:00 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has denied a Bristol Myers Squibb unit's bid to revive its certiorari petition in a patent case that had $1.1 billion on the line, about two months after the justices agreed to hear another case involving the same section of the Patent Act....

