High Court Won't Bite On Indiana Geologist's Bias Suit

By Emmy Freedman (January 9, 2023, 12:32 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to hear an Indiana geologist's bid to revive a suit claiming he was unlawfully fired for making political comments at work, leaving in place a Seventh Circuit decision that faulted him for pressing the same claims in three separate suits....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS