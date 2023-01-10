Judge Says Law Profs Can Weigh In On Assa Abloy Case

By Renee Hickman (January 10, 2023, 4:55 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge said Tuesday that a group of law professors are allowed to weigh in on a U.S. Department of Justice challenge to Assa Abloy's $4.3 billion acquisition of the hardware and home improvement division of Spectrum Brands, ruling that Assa Abloy cannot stop them from filing an amicus brief just because the company disagrees with their analysis....

