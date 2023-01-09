Contractors Sue NC Paper Mill After Colleagues Killed In Fire

By Hayley Fowler (January 9, 2023, 2:28 PM EST) -- A dozen contract workers who witnessed two of their colleagues die in a blaze at a North Carolina paper mill are suing the facility and another contractor whose employee allegedly caused the fire, saying the incident has caused them "severe mental anguish and distress."...

