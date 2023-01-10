Goldberg Segalla Beefs Up Workers' Comp Group In NYC

By Chris Kudialis (January 10, 2023, 4:22 PM EST) -- Goldberg Segalla LLP has announced the addition of a new attorney in its workers' compensation defense practice in Manhattan, a move that comes on the heels of recent attorney hires in Philadelphia and Chicago and the promotion of 20 firm members to partner at the start of the year....

