5th Circ. Closes Lid On Cemetery Tour Monopoly Suit

By Donald Morrison (January 10, 2023, 6:43 PM EST) -- A New Orleans cemetery tour operator failed to show that a stand-alone market exists for historic graveyard tours, the Fifth Circuit said in upholding the dismissal of a suit accusing the local Catholic Diocese of restricting commercial access to a set of historical cemeteries near the city's French Quarter....

