9th Circ. Upholds Steel Mill's Win In Ex-Worker's FMLA Suit

By Abby Wargo (January 9, 2023, 5:52 PM EST) -- A split Ninth Circuit panel upheld the dismissal of a former steel mill employee's lawsuit alleging it unlawfully denied him medical leave and fired him for requesting it, ruling Monday he had not responded to requests for more information and was not owed legal protection....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS