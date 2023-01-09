Wash. Builder Settles With Insurer In Sewer Project Dispute

By Elizabeth Daley (January 9, 2023, 7:17 PM EST) -- A construction company asked a Washington federal judge on Monday to dismiss its case against a foreign insurer after a confidential settlement was reached in a suit seeking $6 million in connection with sewage pumps it said were damaged during a 2020 Seattle-area wastewater treatment project....

