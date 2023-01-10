Samsung Settles Acorn Patent Fight After $25M Trial Loss

By Dorothy Atkins (January 9, 2023, 7:55 PM EST) -- Acorn Semi LLC and Samsung have struck a deal to settle their yearslong legal battle over Acorn's semiconductor patents amid Samsung's Federal Circuit appeal of its $25 million jury trial loss, according to documents filed in Texas federal court and the Federal Circuit on Friday....

