'Walking Dead' Producers' Profits Battle Heads To Arbitration

By Dorothy Atkins (January 10, 2023, 2:44 PM EST) -- Producers of "The Walking Dead" voluntarily dismissed their allegations that AMC Networks cheated them out of well over $200 million in profits from the hit show in breach of contract ahead of a California state bench trial set for February and will instead resolve their outstanding claims in arbitration, the producers' counsel told Law360 Tuesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS