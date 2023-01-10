Choctaw Nation Asks 9th Circ. To Reverse Arbitration Order

By Ali Sullivan (January 10, 2023, 5:54 PM EST) -- The Choctaw Nation on Monday implored the Ninth Circuit to reverse a ruling by an Arizona federal court ordering the tribe to arbitrate its claims that CVS Caremark's pharmacy benefits programs illegally denied reimbursements for members' prescriptions, telling the court it never waived its sovereign immunity in Arizona....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS