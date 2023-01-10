Georgia Officials Ask Judge To Scrap Voting System Suit

By Tom Lotshaw (January 10, 2023, 6:18 PM EST) -- Georgia's Secretary of State wants a Georgia federal judge to scrap a long-running suit challenging the state's voting systems, arguing an advocacy group and voters behind the challenge don't have standing, haven't been injured and only raise speculative fears that haven't materialized....

