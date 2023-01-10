Apex Meme Stock Suit Loses On 4th And Final Try

By Carolina Bolado (January 10, 2023, 4:19 PM EST) -- Meme stock investors failed in their last attempt to plead claims against broker-dealer Apex Clearing Corp. after a Florida federal judge on Monday dismissed their suit looking to hold Apex liable for trading losses and declined to give them another shot at amending their complaint....

