Chancery Class Seeks Rare AmerisourceBergen Ruling Redo

By Jeff Montgomery (January 10, 2023, 5:47 PM EST) -- Citing new evidence, recent litigation developments and potential conflicts over Delaware court derivative claim policies, attorneys for AmerisourceBergen Corp. stockholders sought a rare order late Monday vacating the dismissal last month of a Chancery Court suit seeking billions in damages for company opioid diversion failures....

