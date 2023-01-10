Pa. School District Didn't Have To Pay Bus Co. During Closure

By Matthew Santoni (January 10, 2023, 2:57 PM EST) -- A school district in southern Pennsylvania didn't have to pay its school bus contractor for the months that students took classes from home in the early part of the COVID-19 pandemic since there were no students to be transported under the contract, a state appellate court ruled....

