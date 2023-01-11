Kazakhstan Notches Win In $506M Feud With Energy Investors

By Caroline Simson (January 11, 2023, 8:58 PM EST) -- A pair of Moldovan energy investors have suffered another setback in their long-running feud with Kazakhstan over the seizure of their petroleum operations, after a Dutch court refused to enforce their $506 million arbitral award against the country due to an underlying fraud....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS