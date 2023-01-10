Gas Cos. Duck Price-Fixing Attributed To Trump

By Bryan Koenig (January 10, 2023, 6:10 PM EST) -- A California federal judge threw out a consumer gasoline price-fixing lawsuit against Chevron, Exxon, Phillips 66 and others, concluding that courts cannot touch agreements like the one here allegedly brokered between the Trump White House and the governments of Russia and Saudi Arabia....

