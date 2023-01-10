White & Case, Skadden Lead Vehicle Data Co.'s SPAC Merger

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (January 10, 2023, 4:52 PM EST) -- Skadden-guided vehicle software analytics company Wejo Group Limited announced Tuesday it has agreed to merge with White & Case-advised blank-check company TKB Critical Technologies 1 in a deal expected to generate up to $100 million in capital, which will be used to fund growth initiatives....

