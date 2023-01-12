Tribe, Enviros Say 9th Circ. Can't Hear Coal-Leasing Appeal

By Caleb Symons (January 11, 2023, 8:38 PM EST) -- Opponents of new coal mining are urging the Ninth Circuit to drop an appeal in which Montana and Wyoming hope to kick-start such development, saying the case is improper since the U.S. government is still reviewing the environmental impact of leasing federal land for coal mining....

