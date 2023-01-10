Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Hockey Memorabilia Maker's Copyright Suit Iced

By P.J. D'Annunzio (January 10, 2023, 5:34 PM EST) -- A man who claimed he came up with the idea of taking melted ice from championship NHL games and injecting it into replica Stanley Cups can't sue a sports memorabilia company for doing something similar, a Pennsylvania federal judge ruled Tuesday, holding that the man failed to show a close enough similarity between the works to sustain an infringement claim....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!