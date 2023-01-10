Hockey Memorabilia Maker's Copyright Suit Iced

By P.J. D'Annunzio (January 10, 2023, 5:34 PM EST) -- A man who claimed he came up with the idea of taking melted ice from championship NHL games and injecting it into replica Stanley Cups can't sue a sports memorabilia company for doing something similar, a Pennsylvania federal judge ruled Tuesday, holding that the man failed to show a close enough similarity between the works to sustain an infringement claim....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS