Journey's Steve Perry Stops Believing In TM Fight

By Andrew Karpan (January 10, 2023, 8:44 PM EST) -- Former Journey singer Steve Perry has decided to end his legal fight at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board against the band's longtime guitarist Neal Schon over the right to register the names of 20 of the group's biggest hits, which date to Perry's years at Journey's helm....

