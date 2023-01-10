Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Journey's Steve Perry Stops Believing In TM Fight

By Andrew Karpan (January 10, 2023, 8:44 PM EST) -- Former Journey singer Steve Perry has decided to end his legal fight at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board against the band's longtime guitarist Neal Schon over the right to register the names of 20 of the group's biggest hits, which date to Perry's years at Journey's helm....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

TTAB Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!