Trucking Co. Says 401(k) Fee Suit Comes Up Short

By Emmy Freedman (January 10, 2023, 4:26 PM EST) -- Knight-Swift Transportation urged an Arizona federal judge to toss out workers' proposed class action claiming their retirement plan was saddled with pricey fees, saying the complaint was long on generic allegations but short on specifics....

