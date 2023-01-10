CFPB Plans Could 'Shame' Nonbanks Into Contract Rewrites

By Jon Hill (January 10, 2023, 11:35 PM EST) -- A Consumer Financial Protection Bureau blueprint for requiring nonbank financial companies to report customer contract terms to a public registry could be used to "shame" these firms into revamping their agreements, financial services attorneys say — and it could provoke an industry legal challenge if it goes forward....

