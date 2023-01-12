Delaware Ruling Increases Scrutiny Of SPAC Economic Costs

By Tom Zanki (January 12, 2023, 5:55 PM EST) -- A recent Delaware Chancery Court ruling has added weight to investors' concerns regarding costs that are embedded in mergers involving special-purpose acquisition companies, with possible legal ramifications for future transactions involving these vehicles....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS