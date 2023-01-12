Squire Patton Boosts Litigation Practice With DWF Hires

By Silvia Martelli (January 12, 2023, 6:17 PM GMT) -- Squire Patton Boggs LLP has bolstered its Manchester litigation practice by hiring two partners from DWF LLP, including the former head of its commercial litigation team in Manchester....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS