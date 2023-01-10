French Appeals Court Nixes $49M Award Against Moldova

By Caroline Simson (January 10, 2023, 5:34 PM EST) -- The Paris Court of Appeal has once again annulled a nearly decade-old $48.7 million arbitral award against Moldova, agreeing with Europe's highest court that the Ukrainian energy provider that won the award hadn't made an investment that qualified for protection under the Energy Charter Treaty....

