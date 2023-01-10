Flores' Discrimination Suit Looms Over NFL Hiring Season

By David Steele (January 10, 2023, 8:57 PM EST) -- Nearly one year after Brian Flores filed his class action alleging racial discrimination by the NFL in hiring, another offseason has begun, and seemingly on the wrong foot, with one team already firing a Black head coach after only one year. But as damning as individual hiring decisions might look for the NFL, experts say the real strength of Flores' case lies in a detailed analysis of the league's overall hiring practices....

