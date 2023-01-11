Food Truck Owner Cops To $1.5M Pandemic Relief Fraud

By Ivan Moreno (January 11, 2023, 2:03 PM EST) -- The owner of a Massachusetts food truck business has pled guilty to misusing $1.5 million in COVID-19 relief loans to buy shares in public companies, including an electric car manufacturer, an internet marketing company and a biotechnology business, federal prosecutors said....

