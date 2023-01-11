11th Circ. Won't Let Ala. Debtor Dissolve Mortgage Lien

By Brian Steele (January 11, 2023, 5:29 PM EST) -- An Alabama U.S. district court ruling that dissolved the mortgage lien on a bankrupt debtor's home ran afoul of federal law, the Eleventh Circuit said in a precedent-setting opinion that reaffirms the right of secured creditors to full recovery of mortgage loans....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS