Bed Bath & Beyond Loses $1.4M Fee Bid Over Dropped IP Suit

By Bonnie Eslinger (January 10, 2023, 10:18 PM EST) -- A California federal judge denied a motion Tuesday by Bed Bath & Beyond for $1.4 million in attorney fees from a South Korean manufacturer that sued over LED bulbs the retailer sold but later abandoned the litigation after the court said the manufacturer lacked admissible evidence of patent infringement....

