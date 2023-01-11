Oil Co. Sues Los Angeles Over 'Rushed' Drilling Ban

By Gina Kim (January 11, 2023, 4:54 PM EST) -- An oil company sued the city of Los Angeles in California state court Tuesday challenging its newly-enacted ban on new gas and oil well drilling while gradually phasing out existing infrastructure, arguing it "rushed every legally required process along the way" while relying on a "woefully deficient environmental document."...

