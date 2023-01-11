Ares Management Raises $5B Of Infrastructure Debt Capital

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (January 11, 2023, 3:09 PM EST) -- Global alternative investment manager Ares Management Corporation announced Wednesday that it closed its Infrastructure Debt Fund V at $5 billion, which will be used for making subordinated investments across the digital, utilities, renewable energy and transportation sectors....

