McDonald's Gets Support At 7th Circ. In No Poach Case

By Matthew Perlman (January 11, 2023, 7:12 PM EST) -- Scholars and business groups including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce threw their support behind McDonald's Corp. as the fast food chain fights a Seventh Circuit appeal from workers alleging that its past use of no poach provisions in franchise agreements violated antitrust law....

