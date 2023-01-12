Chancery Keeps 'Weird' Claims Alive In Dura Medic Sale Case

By Jeff Montgomery (January 11, 2023, 8:26 PM EST) -- Describing some claims as "weird" and murky, a Delaware vice chancellor on Wednesday kept alive derivative claims accusing principals of Dura Medic Parent Holdings LLC of putting the medical equipment company into a nosedive in order to avoid millions in note payments to the sellers....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS