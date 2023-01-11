Magellan Health Blasts 'Bravado' Of Fee Bid In Chancery Case

By Rose Krebs (January 11, 2023, 4:15 PM EST) -- Magellan Health Inc. has asked the Delaware Chancery Court to reject a bid by two law firms for a $1.1 million fee award in a mooted shareholder suit over the company's merger with Centene Corp., arguing they should get no more than $125,000....

