Mo. High Court Vacates $5M Geico Payout In HPV Suit

By Emily Enfinger (January 11, 2023, 6:04 PM EST) -- The Missouri Supreme Court vacated a $5.2 million judgment over a woman's claim that she contracted HPV during sexual encounters in a Geico policyholder's car, finding that the insurer wasn't given the opportunity to intervene in the lawsuit before judgment was entered....

