Texas Justices Told To Affirm Sanction In Pipeline Lease Fight

By Madeline Lyskawa (January 11, 2023, 9:48 PM EST) -- A marine construction company told the Texas Supreme Court that a trial court didn't abuse its discretion by authorizing a forensic inspection of a water utility company's electronic devices as a sanction, after the company refused to search its own records in defiance of discovery orders....

