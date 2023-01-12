Duane Morris Boosts Silicon Valley Office With IP, Trial Pros

By Jasmin Jackson (January 11, 2023, 7:53 PM EST) -- Duane Morris LLP has continued to expand its presence on the West Coast by nabbing an ex-Hickman Becker Bingham Ledesma LLP partner who focuses on intellectual property analysis and a former Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis LLP partner with trial expertise....

