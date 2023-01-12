Elder Care Facility Not Covered For Death Suit, Insurer Says

By Emily Enfinger (January 12, 2023, 5:17 PM EST) -- An insurer doesn't have to defend an assisted living facility from a wrongful death suit alleging that an elderly man died after drinking a "COVID-19 sample solution" and escaping from the facility, the carrier told an Illinois federal court, arguing the suit was filed after the policy's reporting window expired....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS