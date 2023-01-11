DC Circ. Seems Split Over Vagueness Of Sex Trafficking Law

By Nadia Dreid (January 11, 2023, 8:01 PM EST) -- U.S. Circuit Judges Patricia Millett and Harry T. Edwards fell in sync with each other Wednesday morning to tag-team the Biden administration as it fought to defend a controversial sex trafficking law from a challenge that free speech advocates were hoping to convince the panel to revive....

