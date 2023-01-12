3rd Circ. Presses US On Mylan's $50M Tax Bill For Court Costs

By Anna Scott Farrell (January 12, 2023, 5:00 PM EST) -- A Third Circuit panel questioned the government's position that generic-drug maker Mylan owes $50 million in taxes, asking during oral arguments Thursday why the IRS had suddenly changed its mind in claiming the company shouldn't be allowed to deduct its litigation costs....

