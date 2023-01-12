4th Circ. Told Ruling In NBA Star's Ex-Agent Suit Was A Miss

By Elaine Briseño (January 12, 2023, 9:01 PM EST) -- The former marketing agent for NBA player Zion Williamson told the Fourth Circuit that a lower court erred when it classified the young star as a student-athlete, which made their contract void, and said that a jury should have decided a question of misappropriation of trade secrets....

