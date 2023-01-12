Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

SEC's Covington Demand Casts Cloud On Atty-Client Privilege

By Allison Grande (January 12, 2023, 10:58 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's move to compel Covington & Burling LLP to reveal the clients affected by a 2020 cyberattack is likely to make businesses think twice about revealing vital information to their attorneys, even if the law firm is able to defeat what appears to be a strong government argument that the client identities aren't shielded by privilege....

