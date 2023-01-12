Ex-Bank Chairman's FDIC Enforcement Challenge Flames Out

By Jon Hill (January 12, 2023, 7:29 PM EST) -- A St. Louis federal judge quickly booted a constitutional challenge to a Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. enforcement proceeding against a former bank board chairman, declining to follow a Texas federal judge's ruling that cast doubt on the agency's use of its administrative courts....

