CIT Judge Digs Into Scope Of Countertop Duty Exclusion

By Jennifer Doherty (January 12, 2023, 7:01 PM EST) -- A trade judge backed the U.S. Department of Commerce's move to apply duties on quartz countertops from China to two products made from crushed glass, but said photographic evidence required the agency to reconsider its position on a third product....

