SEC Commissioner Uneasy Over Suit Against Covington

By Jessica Corso (January 12, 2023, 7:26 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Mark Uyeda told Law360 on Thursday that "there should be rightful concern" about the agency suing law firms like Covington & Burling LLP to gain access to client information, citing the case's similarities to a dust-up with a pair of subpoenaed reporters nearly two decades ago....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS