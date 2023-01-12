Wash. Tribes Owed Medicaid Funding, 9th Circ. Rules

By Caleb Symons (January 12, 2023, 7:19 PM EST) -- The federal government must provide Medicaid funds to a Washington tribe that recently began offering dental services, the Ninth Circuit ruled Thursday, finding that a state law prohibiting non-Native people from going to tribal dentistry practices is not illegally discriminatory....

