PTAB Changes Its Mind About Wireless Patent Challenge

By Andrew Karpan (January 12, 2023, 10:07 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has concluded it made the wrong call when deciding whether proceedings from a vehicular technology conference qualify as a "printed publication" that can be used to scratch out claims in a patent — flipping the results on a previous patent challenge that Unified Patents lost to find claims in a wireless patent are actually invalid....

