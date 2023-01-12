Nursing Home Creditors Say Ch. 11 Fee Budget Too Small

By Rick Archer (January 12, 2023, 7:12 PM EST) -- The unsecured creditors of a Dallas nursing home are complaining to a Texas bankruptcy judge that the home's proposed Chapter 11 financing extension and one of its proposed reorganization plans would shortchange them on professional fees....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS